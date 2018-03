Blue Apron plans to bring its meal kits in stores

SHOW CAPTION HIDE CAPTION

FILE- In this July 18, 2017, file photo, the Blue Apron logo appears above a trading post on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. Blue Apron, which ships boxes of raw food to subscribers doorsteps, wants to start selling its meal kits in stores. New York-based Blue Apron confirmed plans of an in-store rollout, but declined to provide details. On Thursday, March 15, 2018, morning, its stock rose 6 percent to $2.29. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)