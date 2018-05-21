Close
Subscribe
Log In
Akron Beacon Journal / Ohio.com Logo
Hilliard Lyons opening branch in Fairlawn
Published: May 21, 2018 - 10:08 AM
Full Screen Linked Image
Beacon Journal/Ohio.com The branch will be led by Dan Strebler and Walt Sokira, and associate Toni Francis. All three are from UBS. They are bringing with them about $230 million in client assets.
View Comments
MOST READ
24 HOURS  /  7 DAYS
More
MARKETPLACE JOBS / AUTOS / HOMES / CLASSIFIEDS

MORE SECTION STORIES

Hilliard Lyons opening branch in Fairlawn Updated May 21st, 2018 10:08 AM
U.S., China putting trade war on hold after progress in talks May 20th, 2018 5:41 PM
Law You Can Use: Estate planning and digital assets May 19th, 2018 7:04 PM
Ohio jobless rate hits new 17-year-low in April May 18th, 2018 7:46 PM

THE LATEST

Hilliard Lyons opening branch in Fairlawn Updated May 21st, 2018 10:08 AM
New restaurant opens on Medina Square Updated May 21st, 2018 10:00 AM
This week in court: Sentencings for former Akron fire union treasurer and Uber driver Today May 21st, 2018 10:04 AM
Four charged in vandalism spree in Alliance Updated May 21st, 2018 9:47 AM

Local journalism. More essential than ever.

Subscribe to the Akron Beacon Journal