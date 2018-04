Myrtle Beach businesses make efforts to offer families autism-friendly vacation options

SHOW CAPTION HIDE CAPTION

A Champion Autism Network golf cart decorated with puzzle pieces, a symbol for autism, in Surfside, S.C., with the Surfside Pier in the background. The golf cart is sponsored by area businesses who purchase puzzle pieces and get their logos printed on them. The Champion Autism Network works with local businesses and attractions in the Myrtle Beach area, including venues in Surfside, to make the destination more welcoming to visitors with kids on the autism spectrum by training workers in the hospitality industry to be sensitive to their needs. (Becky Large via AP)