Orrville’s Ventrac providing sure footing at Winter Olympics

Olympics contractors are using three made-in-Orrville Ventrac brand specialty all-wheel-drive compact tractors to clear snow and ice from sidewalks and other spaces around the main stadium at the 2018 Winter Olympic games in South Korea. Wayne County-based Ventrac itself is not an Olympic sponsor. But South Korea is one of the companys top five export destinations for the made-in-Orrville brand. Pictured in front is the company's SSV, or Sidewalk Snow Vehicle, model followed by it's top of the line 4500 model. (Ventrac/Venture Products)