Storm hurts 2, damages Amazon fulfillment center in Twinsburg
Published: April 16, 2018 - 8:12 AM
Beacon Journal/Ohio.com Sunday’s storm heavily damaged the roof at the Amazon fulfillment center in Twinsburg, according to the Twinsburg Fire Department.
