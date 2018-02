Apple CEO leaves investors dangling on future dividend hike

Image 1 of 1

FILE- In this Sept. 12, 2017, file photo, Apple CEO Tim Cook, shows new Apple Watch Series 3 product at the Steve Jobs Theater on the new Apple campus in Cupertino, Calif. Cook is leaving shareholders in suspense about whether the iPhone maker will use its windfall from a tax cut on overseas profits for a big boost to its quarterly dividend. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File)