Corporate tax bounty: plenty for workers, more for investors

2 / 4

SHOW CAPTION HIDE CAPTION

In this Oct. 24, 2017, file photo, the logo for 3M appears on a screen above the trading floor of the New York Stock Exchange. Manufacturing giant 3M said it will use $600 million of its tax saving to bolster pensions for U.S. workers and will increase capital spending by as much as $100 million this year. But the company also said it expects to increase its buybacks by more, adding perhaps $1 billion to its program. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)