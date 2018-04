Facebook CEO defends ad-supported business model

1 / 2

SHOW CAPTION HIDE CAPTION

In this combo of file photos, Apple CEO Tim Cook speaks on the new Apple campus on Sept. 12, 2017, in Cupertino, Calif. (left) and Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg speaks at the F8 Facebook Developer Conference on April 12, 2016, in San Francisco. On March 28, Cook said his company wouldnt be in the situation that Facebook finds itself in because it doesnt sell ads based on customer data like Facebook does. Zuckerberg responded in a podcast on Monday saying that the idea that Facebook doesnt care about its customers is extremely glib. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg)