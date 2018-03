Frontier gun maker Remington seeks bankruptcy protection

1 / 2

FILE- In this March 1, 2018, file photo the Remington name is seen etched on a model 870 shotgun at Duke's Sport Shop in New Castle, Pa. U.S. gun maker Remington Outdoor Company filed for bankruptcy protection, after years of falling sales and lawsuits tied to the Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre. Records from the bankruptcy court of the district of Delaware show that the company filed late Sunday, March 25. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)