National head of pediatric group, an Akron-area native, returns for visit

Colleen Kraft, President of the American Academy of Pediatrics, talks about her days growing up in Cuyahoga Falls after giving a presentation to doctors at Akron Children's Hospital. (Phil Masturzo/Beacon Journal/Ohio.com)

Akron Children's Hospital Chief Medical Officer Dr. Rob McGregor (left) and Dr. Bruce Cohen, Director, NeuroDevelopmental Science Center, talk with Colleen Kraft, President of the American Academy of Pediatrics, after her presentation at Akron Children's Hospital on Friday. (Phil Masturzo/Beacon Journal/Ohio.com)

By Betty Lin-Fisher

Beacon Journal/Ohio.com

You look like someone who appreciates good reading.

We hope you enjoyed your 7 articles this month. You can come back next month for another 7 free articles or choose unlimited access with a Digital or Print Subscription, and continueto enjoy the best journalism in Akron, anytime, anywhere and on any device. Subcribing is quick and easy.