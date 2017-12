Holidays have passed, but spending season continues

Ayleen Simon greets shoppers at American Eagle Outfitters as Dolphin Mall kicks off the holiday shopping season by offering shoppers the best deals during its annual "Magical Weekend of Shopping" in Nov. 2017. (Al Diaz/Miami Herald/TNS)

By Lauren Zumbach

Chicago Tribune

You look like someone who appreciates good reading.

We hope you enjoyed your 7 articles this month. You can come back next month for another 7 free articles or choose unlimited access with a Digital or Print Subscription, and continueto enjoy the best journalism in Akron, anytime, anywhere and on any device. Subcribing is quick and easy.