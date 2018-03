How five midsize pickup trucks stack up against each other

6 / 6

FILE - This Jan. 5, 2018, file photo shows the 2019 Ford Ranger truck on display in Warren, Mich. Full-size trucks such as the Chevrolet Silverado and Ford F-150 are hugely popular. But not everyone needs that much capability from a new pickup. While it hasn't arrived on U.S. shores yet, the Ford Ranger warrants a mention in any discussion of midsize trucks. The Ranger has been absent from the U.S. market for several years, but Ford reintroduced an all-new Ranger at the Detroit Auto Show just a few months ago. It will go on sale late in 2018. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio, File)