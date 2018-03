Humans of Amazon: Meet some of the people behind Seattle’s tech juggernaut

Erica Gomez is a software-development manager at Amazon, working on the program that helps customers who receive federal government food assistance buy groceries on Amazon. When she was growing up, role models for young women of color in tech were in short supply. Today, she volunteers in high schools. (Bettina Hansen/Seattle Times/TNS)

Army veteran Michael Ramirez, who used to work on military helicopters, now builds and repairs drones for Amazon Prime Air. He works in the Seattle area, but the exact location is a secret. (Jordan Stead/Amazon)

David Zapolsky, Amazon's general counsel and a senior vice president, is among a cluster of senior leaders at Amazon who have been with the company for most of its existence. (Steve Ringman/Seattle Times/TNS)

Cedric Ross, a former bassist for Seattle funk-rock bank Imij, started at Amazon in 1997 in the shipping department of the company's single warehouse in Sodo. Today, he runs a tour program at Amazon warehouses in North America. (Mike Siegel/Seattle Times/TNS)

Brittany Stanton, a Minnesota native who moved to Seattle last year for a job at Amazon, works on the company's sustainability team, managing the effort to place solar panels on top of Amazon warehouse buildings. Stanton shares her workspace with her dog, Rexi. (Mike Siegel/Seattle Times/TNS)

By Matt Day

Seattle Times

