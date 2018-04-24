Close
Subscribe
Log In
Akron Beacon Journal / Ohio.com Logo
Huntington’s first-quarter profit soars 57 percent, boosted by tax reforms and loan growth
Published: April 24, 2018 - 12:23 PM | Updated: April 24, 2018 - 12:27 PM
Full Screen Linked Image
Beacon Journal/Ohio.com
View Comments
MOST READ
24 HOURS  /  7 DAYS
More
MARKETPLACE JOBS / AUTOS / HOMES / CLASSIFIEDS

MORE SECTION STORIES

Canalway Coalition to honor Summit County executive at fundraiser Updated April 24th, 2018 12:30 PM
DriveIt tech training center to open Monday in Akron Today April 24th, 2018 1:08 PM
University of Akron students to help NASA with research Today April 24th, 2018 10:10 AM
Truck overturns in Stark County, killing hundreds of chickens Today April 24th, 2018 1:06 PM

THE LATEST

Video: Cavaliers looking for answers to solve third quarter woes against Indiana Pacers Updated April 24th, 2018 1:22 PM
Wrecking Crew Brew Works setting up shop in Medina Today April 24th, 2018 12:40 PM
Canalway Coalition to honor Summit County executive at fundraiser Updated April 24th, 2018 12:30 PM
Huntington’s first-quarter profit soars 57 percent, boosted by tax reforms and loan growth Today April 24th, 2018 12:27 PM

Local journalism. More essential than ever.

Subscribe to the Akron Beacon Journal