Hurricane Harvey’s toxic impact deeper than public told

2 / 3

SHOW CAPTION HIDE CAPTION

This Jan. 24 photo shows Panther Creek in Galena Park, a community of 11,000 people, near Houston. During Harvey's three-day downpour, the creek's water was a slimy brownish-black and smelled like a "rotten sewer," said Jessica Chastain. "It had a coat of film over it. I'm not sure what it was. It was probably oil." The creek swallowed Chastain's home, forcing the 36-year-old mother and four of her children to swim across the street to the safety of her parents' two-story house. (Elizabeth Conley/ Houston Chronicle via AP)