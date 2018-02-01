January U.S. auto sales up 1 percent but full-year drop expected

Published: February 1, 2018 - 6:27 PM | Updated: February 1, 2018 - 7:52 PM
Image 1 of 2
View Gallery
Family of late local radio personality Jim Chenot sues Summa, doctors, claiming they caused his suicide
Cleveland Browns 2018 NFL mock draft roundup: Rebuilding the offense in one draft?
Akron mother wants son’s murder revisited after federal inmate claims involvement in Facebook video
Kirk Cousins’ top priority may leave Browns looking elsewhere for veteran quarterback
Cleveland Browns 2018 NFL mock draft roundup: Rebuilding the offense in one draft?
Professional softball: Future of Akron Racers in doubt, no pro games to be played at Firestone Stadium in 2018
Nate Ulrichs Browns analysis: Senior Bowl practices confirm No. 1 overall pick should come down to Sam Darnold, Josh Rosen
Cuyahoga Falls High School guidance counselor placed on leave for unbecoming conduct and revealing student information