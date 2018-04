Lawsuit over smells could alter hog-production

This July 21, 2017 file photo shows young hogs gathering around the water source at Everette Murphrey Farm in Farmville, N.C. Civil trials begin April 2018, against a subsidiary of the world's largest pork producer, and people are watching to see whether things will change and impact places such as the Everette Murphrey Farm in the country's No. 2 hog state. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)

By Emery P. Dalesio

Associated Press

You look like someone who appreciates good reading.

We hope you enjoyed your 7 articles this month. You can come back next month for another 7 free articles or choose unlimited access with a Digital or Print Subscription, and continueto enjoy the best journalism in Akron, anytime, anywhere and on any device. Subcribing is quick and easy.