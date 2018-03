No art or wood paneling — some law firms work in the cloud

1 / 3

SHOW CAPTION HIDE CAPTION

Marlene Laro, partner and COO of Potomac Law Group, poses for a portrait at the Ronald Reagan Building and International Trade Center where her firm has a workspace in Washington. A few law firms pioneered the virtual model in the past decade and the idea is gaining momentum, says Laro. Potomac Law Group is based in Washington, but has lawyers in over a dozen states. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)