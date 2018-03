Nuns, funds and guns: the firearms debate on Wall Street

2 / 4

This Feb. 2006, file photo shows the BlackRock headquarters in New York. The investment fund BlackRock owns $6 trillion in assets, including big stakes in three different gun makers, but it might end up working alongside a group of nuns. Following the killing of over a dozen at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., funds like BlackRock started asking gun manufacturers what they are doing to reduce the risks of gun violence, and asking retailers how much they make from selling guns. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)