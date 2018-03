Pricey dental implants often best but insurance rarely pays

2 / 2

SHOW CAPTION HIDE CAPTION

Some of the dental implants and tools produced in the IMTEC production facility are displayed in Ardmore, Okla. Dental implants are increasingly being used to replace missing or failing teeth instead of dentures or bridges, which can be uncomfortable and hasten further deterioration. Experts say dental implants, usually titanium screws inserted into jawbone and capped with a permanent crown, are long-lasting and the best option for most people. (AP Photo)