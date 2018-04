9 West files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection

SHOW CAPTION HIDE CAPTION

File-This Nov. 25, 2011, file photo shows people shopping for shoes at Nine West on Black Friday at Dadeland Mall, in Miami. Nine West Holdings Inc. has filed for bankruptcy protection, the latest retailer to do so as it attempts to restructure its debt and refocus on its more successful products. The shoe chain said Friday, April 6, 2018, the bankruptcy filing was made to ease the sale of its Nine West and Bandolino footwear and handbag business, and so it can focus more on its growing businesses, which include One Jeanswear Group, The Jewelry Group, the Kasper Group and Anne Klein. (AP Photo/ Lynne Sladky, File)