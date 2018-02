Mattel doubles down on Uno with a new card game called Dos

Image 1 of 1

Mattel's new card game Dos is displayed on Monday, Feb. 12, 2018, in New York. Mattel is launching the new card game next month in hopes of giving its nearly 50-year-old Uno brand a second life. Dos has similar rules as Uno, except players make two piles of cards and can throw down two cards at a time instead of one. (AP Photo/Jenny Kane)