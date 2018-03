Soybean acres to exceed corn for the first time in 35 years

2 / 2

In a Sept. 12, 2017 file photo, Jeff Winter operates his combine near Andale, as as he harvests corn on the family farm. Corn has been dethroned as the king of crops as farmers report they intend to plant more soybeans than corn for the first time in 35 years. The U.S. Department of Agriculture says in its annual prospective planting report released Thursday, March 29, 2018, that farmers intend to plant 89 million acres in soybeans and 88 million acres in corn. (Bo Rader/The Wichita Eagle via AP)