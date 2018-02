Stocks repeatedly sink and recover as wild ride continues

Image 1 of 4 Trader Frederick Reimer works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Tuesday. The Dow Jones industrial average fell as much as 500 points in early trading, bringing the index down 10 percent from the record high it reached on Jan. 26. The DJIA quickly recovered much of that loss. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)

Image 2 of 4 Trader Michael Milano works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Tuesday. The Dow Jones industrial average fell as much as 500 points in early trading, bringing the index down 10 percent from the record high it reached on January 26. The DJIA quickly recovered much of that loss. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)

Image 3 of 4 Trader Ronald Madarasz, right, works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Tuesday. The Dow Jones industrial average fell as much as 500 points in early trading, bringing the index down 10 percent from the record high it reached on Jan. 26. The DJIA quickly recovered much of that loss. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)