Amazon raises monthly Prime membership fees by 20 percent

FILE - In this Dec. 20, 2017, file photo, a clerk reaches to a shelf to pick an item for a customer order at the Amazon Prime warehouse, in New York. Amazon says it is boosting the price of its monthly Prime membership fees for new and existing members by nearly 20 percent. The online retailer says its annual membership fee of $99 will not change. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)