Without Toys R Us, 30,000 jobs, a black hole for toy makers

SHOW CAPTION HIDE CAPTION

FILE- In this Jan. 24, 2018, file photo, a lone shopping cart sits in a kiosk on the parking lot of a Toys R Us store in Paramus, N.J. Toys R Us CEO David Brandon told employees Wednesday, March 14, 2018, that the company's plan is to liquidate all of its U.S. stores, according to an audio recording of the meeting obtained by The Associated Press. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)