Echo 1: March 12, 2018

Published: March 11, 2018 - 11:16 PM
Nate Ulrichs Browns analysis: Examining where recent trades leave the franchise heading into free agency
Browns left tackle Joe Thomas explains why he loves teams recent trades
Akron man says he wanted to help troubled youths; Scared Straight effort lands him in prison
State wrestling tournament: Perrys David Carr wins fourth state championship; Woodridge, CVCA, St. V-M, Brecksville, Jackson, Wadsworth wrestlers also earn titles
Akron cop demoted for sharing pornographic picture he found on suspects phone
2018 NFL mock draft roundup: Saquon Barkley emerges as a target for the Browns at No. 1
Cedar Point raises gate ticket price; it will cost $72 for a daily adult ticket
Cavaliers report: With two weeks to win starting job, Larry Nance Jr.s mid-range game could give him an edge