Echo 2: April 2, 2018

Published: April 1, 2018 - 11:13 PM
Akron-area Afghanistan War veteran dies at 30
FirstEnergy Solutions, power-generating subsidiary of Akron-based FirstEnergy Corp., files for bankruptcy protection
Akron teens held on aggravated robbery charges after gun fired at residents
Tyronn Lue, Cavs prepare to welcome Kobe Bryant to Cleveland for final time
Dispelling the rumor that the Cleveland Browns are down to Sam Darnold and Josh Allen in the NFL Draft
Akron police make four arrests after following signal of stolen mobile phone from Goodyear Heights store robbery
Chelsea Schobert takes witness stand at trial of former boyfriend, Shawn Ford Jr., charged with killing her parents
Akron mother files $24 million lawsuit against school district for giving access to man sentenced to prison for Scared-Straight efforts