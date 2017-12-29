Echo 2: Dec. 30, 2017

Published: December 29, 2017 - 11:39 PM
1 of 3 robbery suspects shot Friday morning at Highland Square Pharmacy
Two Super Genius Circle teens nabbed following after-hours jewelry heist at Chapel Hill Mall, Akron police say
Director of International Institute of Akron died on Christmas morning
Akron woman’s arrest viewed 100,000 times online
Two Super Genius Circle teens nabbed following after-hours jewelry heist at Chapel Hill Mall, Akron police say
Akron store customer killed while trying to subdue armed robber
Bar fight leads to shooting; man seriously injured
Robber wanted for shooting, killing Akron good samaritan apprehended; victim IDd , officials say