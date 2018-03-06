Echo 4: March 7, 2018

Published: March 6, 2018 - 11:22 PM
Cedar Point raises gate ticket price; it will cost $72 for a daily adult ticket
Lawsuit filed in death of 16-year-old Akron boy who died of heroin overdose
Man faces felonious assault charge related to shooting of 27-year-old man on Sunday
Akron native and former OSU and NFL star Beanie Wells suffering from ‘traumatic brain injury’
Cedar Point raises gate ticket price; it will cost $72 for a daily adult ticket
Jackson school shooters pastor offers insights
Jackson boy, 13, who shot himself had eight-point plan to shoot others at school; his death is ruled suicide
From China to Akron: 9 people accused of bringing large amounts of fentanyl, carfentanil into U.S., selling drugs in Akron, Lorain