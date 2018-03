E.J. Dionne Jr.: Backlash in Trump country

Supporters of Conor Lamb, the Democratic candidate for the March 13 special election in Pennsylvania's 18th Congressional District hold signs during his election night party in Canonsburg, Pa., Wednesday. Rattled Republicans were hit with the reality check Wednesday in the startling strong performance of a fresh-faced Democrat deep in Trump country. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

By E.J. Dionne Jr.

Washington Post

You look like someone who appreciates good reading.

We hope you enjoyed your 7 articles this month. You can come back next month for another 7 free articles or choose unlimited access with a Digital or Print Subscription, and continueto enjoy the best journalism in Akron, anytime, anywhere and on any device. Subcribing is quick and easy.