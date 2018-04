Michael Gerson: Our betrayal of Syrians, then and now

SHOW CAPTION HIDE CAPTION

Syrians queue for food at a distribution centre in the northwestern city of Afrin, Syria, during a Turkish government-organised media tour into northern Syria, Saturday, March 24, 2018. Turkey and allied Syrian opposition fighters captured the city of Afrin on Sunday, March 18, nearly two months after the launch of an operation to clear the area of the main Syrian Kurdish militia known as the People's Protection Units or YPG. Turkey considers the YPG a terror group and an extension of Kurdish rebels waging an insurgency within its own borders.(AP Photo/Lefteris Pitarakis)