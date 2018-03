Newton N. Minow: Where is our Father Hesburgh?

The Rev. Theodore Hesburgh, C.S.C, president emeritus of the University of Notre Dame describes the stack of mail he would come back to after his travels during his time as university president during an interview Monday, Sept 24, 2007. Hesburgh will be honored Tuesday Oct. 9 at the Smithsonian Institution?s National Portrait Gallery in Washington. (AP Photo/Joe Raymond)

By Newton N. Minow

Chicago Tribune

You look like someone who appreciates good reading.

We hope you enjoyed your 7 articles this month. You can come back next month for another 7 free articles or choose unlimited access with a Digital or Print Subscription, and continueto enjoy the best journalism in Akron, anytime, anywhere and on any device. Subcribing is quick and easy.