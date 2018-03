Ballet Excel Ohio’s ‘Magic Flute’: Love, intrigue, Mozart

Prince Tamino (Levian Mondville) and The Queen of the Night (Joni Allen) in Ballet Excel Ohio's production of the world premiere ballet The Magic Flute, by Erich Yetter. (Ballet Excel Ohio)

The Queen of the Night (Joni Allen) and Princess Pamina (Christianna Poblete) in Ballet Excel Ohio's production of the world premiere ballet The Magic Flute, by Erich Yetter. (Ballet Excel Ohio)

You look like someone who appreciates good reading.

We hope you enjoyed your 7 articles this month. You can come back next month for another 7 free articles or choose unlimited access with a Digital or Print Subscription, and continueto enjoy the best journalism in Akron, anytime, anywhere and on any device. Subcribing is quick and easy.