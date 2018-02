Blossom’s 50th season: ‘Star Wars,’ Roger Daltrey, ‘Carmina Burana,’ Yo-Yo Ma, Audra McDonald

Image 1 of 18 Guest conductor Herbert Blomstedt is a part of the 2018 Blossom Music schedule with The Cleveland Orchestra. (Photo courtesy Gert Mothes)

Image 2 of 18 Roger Daltrey at the Summer festival in Hyde Park London, in 2015. Daltrey, of the classic rock band The Who, will make a guest appearance with the Cleveland Orchestra during the 2018 season. (Photo courtesy Fabrice Demessence)

Image 3 of 18 The Cleveland Orchestra with Franz Welser-Möst, conductor performing Beethoven Symphony No. 9 ("Choral"). (Photo by Roger Mastroianni)

Image 4 of 18 Vilde Frang is a part of the 2018 Blossom Music schedule with The Cleveland Orchestra. (Photo courtesy Marco Borggreve)

Image 5 of 18 Guest conductor Sarah Hicks is a part of the 2018 Blossom Music schedule with The Cleveland Orchestra. (Photo courtesy The Cleveland Orchestra)

Image 6 of 18 Capathia Jenkins is a part of the 2018 Blossom Music schedule with The Cleveland Orchestra. (Photo courtesy The Cleveland Orchestra)

Image 7 of 18 Joela Jones is a part of the 2018 Blossom Music schedule with The Cleveland Orchestra. (Photo courtesy Roger Mastroianni)

Image 8 of 18 Mark Kosower is a part of the 2018 Blossom Music schedule with The Cleveland Orchestra. (Photo courtesy Roger Mastroianni)

Image 9 of 18 The Cleveland Orchestra with Jahja Ling, conductor is a part of the 2018 Blossom Music schedule with The Cleveland Orchestra. (Photo courtesy Roger Mastroianni)

Image 10 of 18 Audra McDonald is a part of the 2018 Blossom Music schedule with The Cleveland Orchestra. (Photo courtesy Autumn de Wilde)

Image 11 of 18 The music from The Little Mermaid is a part of the 2018 Blossom Music schedule with The Cleveland Orchestra. (Photo courtesy The Cleveland Orchestra)

Image 12 of 18 Adrein Perruchon is a part of the 2018 Blossom Music schedule with The Cleveland Orchestra. (Photo courtesy The Cleveland Orchestra)

Image 13 of 18 Stephen Rose is a part of the 2018 Blossom Music schedule with The Cleveland Orchestra. (Photo courtesy Roger Mastroianni)

Image 14 of 18 Guest conductor Loras John Schissel is a part of the 2018 Blossom Music schedule with The Cleveland Orchestra. (Photo courtesy Roger Mastroianni)

Image 15 of 18 Music from Singing in the Rain is a part of the 2018 Blossom Music schedule with The Cleveland Orchestra. (Photo courtesy Gene Kelly image Trust)

Image 16 of 18 Star Wars music is a part of the 2018 Blossom Music schedule with The Cleveland Orchestra. (Photo courtesy The Cleveland Orchestra)

Image 17 of 18 Franz Welser-Möst, conductor is a part of the 2018 Blossom Music schedule with The Cleveland Orchestra. (Photo courtesy Roger Mastroianni)