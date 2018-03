Review: Artists of Rubber City show spills beyond the Box Gallery

1 / 5

The BOX Gallery in downtown Akron is hosting the Artists of Rubber Citys 28th Annual Juried Show. Guest juror, Ellen Rudolph, Chief Curator at the Akron Art Museum, chose 58 artworks of various media out of over 170 submissions. The show will be on view until March 31st, 2018.Second place was awarded to Christopher Darling for his body of work, three digital prints with graphite: Cumberland Park, 33, The Cleveland Orchestra Plays Respighi, East Cleveland Bus Stop.