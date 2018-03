Summit Choral Society’s Performance Choir heading to Carnegie Hall in New York

Summit Choral Society's Performance Choir director Heather Cooper. The choir has been invited to participate in the 2018 National Youth Choir Festival in New York City at Carnegie Hall April 7.

Summit Choral Society's Performance Choir has been invited to participate in the 2018 National Youth Choir Festival in New York City at Carnegie Hall April 7.

