AUDITIONS Akron Pops Orchestra — Seeking musicians, especially strings and keyboards, for the volunteer orchestra. Rehearsals are 7:30 p.m. Thursdays at the Quirk Cultural Center, 1201 Grant Ave., Cuyahoga Falls. Most concerts are on Thursday evenings, with a few weekend concerts. Contact Kristan Crane at 330-203-1926 or www.akronpops.org. Choral experience City of Flags Chorus — Seeking women who enjoy singing a cappella, four-part harmony. Rehearsals are at 7 p.m. Mondays at Greenwood Christian Church, 44th Street Northwest and Frazer Avenue, Canton. 800-793-3805. The Cleveland Orchestra Youth Orchestra — Announced auditions for the 2017-18 season. Auditions will be held at Severance Hall during the month of May. Middle- and high-school student instrumentalists who are studying privately and involved in their school music program are invited to audition. Auditions will be heard for the following instruments: violin, viola, cello, double bass, harp, flute, piccolo, oboe, English horn, clarinet, bassoon, contrabassoon, French horn, trumpet, trombone, bass trombone, tuba, percussion, and keyboard. Audition applications must be received by Friday, March 31, 2017. The application fee is $25. Those interested should contact Youth Orchestra Manager Lauren Generette at 216-231-7352 or email [email protected] for information, or download audition materials at clevelandorchestrayouthorchestra.com (click on Auditions). Cuyahoga Falls Community Band — The band is seeking new musicians, with emphasis on clarinet, saxophone, euphonium and percussion players. Weekly rehearsals are held 7-8:30 p.m. Mondays throughout the year in the third floor auditorium of the Quirk Cultural Center, 1201 Grant Ave., Cuyahoga Falls. For more information on becoming a member, contact concertmaster Rebecca Yoho at [email protected] Cuyahoga Falls Community Chorus — Openings for all voice parts for adults of all ages from Cuyahoga Falls and surrounding communities. Rehearsals are at 7 p.m. Mondays at Summit Christian School at Newberry Park, 2800 13th St., Cuyahoga Falls. Email [email protected], call Ted Shure at 330-920-8598 or visit www.leonardshure.com. Derbytown A Cappella Men’s Chorus — Seeking new members to sing four-part harmony. Practices are at 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays at the Fellowship Hall of Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 50 N. Prospect St., Akron. Enter through Park Street Cloister entrance. 330-849-3372. Forever Harmony Chorus of the Akron Area — Seeking females 16 or older to sing four-part harmony music. Practices are 7-8:30 p.m. Mondays at the Unity Church, 503 Northwest Ave., Tallmadge. Chorus members promise a fun time with great music. Call Margaret at 330-673-6799 for more information. Friends Community Chorus — Rehearsals are held 7-9 p.m. Tuesdays at the Brewster Friends Church, 139 W. Main St. Contact conductor Steven Tharp Jr. or secretary Brandy Vanegas at 330-418-4006 or email [email protected] Hudson Community Chorus — Rehearsals are at 7 p.m. Tuesdays at First Congregational Church, 47 Aurora St., Hudson. The chorus is open to adult singers of all ages and abilities and is accepting new singers for its spring season. No audition needed. Fee for the spring season is $25. For more information, call Kathy Sluzewski at 330-656-1424 or go to www.hudsoncommunitychorus.org. Laurel Lake Encore Chorale — Seeking adults age 55 and older to join the 50-member chorale that performs a large range of musical styles. Participation is open to the public. Rehearsals are held at 3 p.m. Tuesdays at Laurel Lake Retirement Community, 200 Laurel Lake Drive, Hudson. Call director Donna Anderson at 330-655-1436. Master Singers Choral of Northeast Ohio — Any interested area singers age 18 or older, are invited to attend a rehearsal to observe the group in action. No auditions are required to join but a strong commitment to attend rehearsals and perform in three annually scheduled concerts are encouraged. No fees required to join, but there is minimal fee for sheet music. Rehearsals are held 7:30-9 p.m. Mondays at the Church of New Hope, 4415 Darrow Road, Stow. Visit the group’s web site at www.mastersingersinc.org to hear samples of their work and learn more about the chorale or call 330-865-9581. Ohio Gaelic Choir — Looking for new members. Knowledge of Scottish Gaelic language is not necessary. All vocal parts needed. Rehearsals are generally on Wednesdays every other week. For more information please email your name and phone number to [email protected] Stow Symphony Orchestra — Open auditions for all string, bass and percussion players are being held. Rehearsals take place at Stow-Munroe Fall High School band room, 3227 Graham Road, Stow, from 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays. For more information, go to www.stoworchestra.org. To schedule an audition, call Darrell Music at 330-671-1270. University of Akron Dance Program — Will be holding Placement Auditions on March 18 from 10 am to 12:30 pm in Guzzetta Hall. Placement Auditions will include ballet, pointe, modern, jazz, tap. Students and parents are invited to meet with admissions staff and dance faculty after auditions to learn more about the University and Dance Program. A tour of campus will be offered as well. To register for Placement Auditions please email or call Frances Donatelli at [email protected] or 330-972-7948. Wadsworth Community Band — Seeking new members on all instruments. No audition required. Rehearsals are 7-9:15 p.m. Thursdays in the Wadsworth Middle School band room, 150 Silvercreek Road. http://wadsworthcommunityband.com or 330-336-1290. Weathervane Playhouse — Seeking submissions for its annual 8×10 TheatreFest, a celebration of the 10- minute play. Weathervane Playhouse celebrates the art of the short-format play with the seventh annual 8×10 TheatreFest, a weekend of eight 10 minute plays performed in repertory format. The “final eight” plays for the 2017 8×10 TheatreFest will be performed on the Weathervane stage from July 13 to 16, 2017. The deadline for entries is midnight on Friday, May 12, 2017. For full submission details, go to www.weathervaneplayhouse.com/8x10TheatreFest. Western Reserve Playhouse — Will hold auditions for It Runs In The Family at 3-6 p.m. April 2 and 7-9 p.m. April 3 at Bethel Church, 3852 Everett Road, Richfield. Will be casting for 4 women and 7 men. For more information, call 330-620-7314. Need performers or behind-the scenes specialists? Send details — two weeks before the date — to Auditions, Features Department, Akron Beacon Journal, P.O. Box 640, Akron, OH 44309-0640; fax 330-996-3033 or email [email protected]
Published: March 2, 2017
