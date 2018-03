Beyoncé and Jay-Z coming to FirstEnergy Stadium July 25

SHOW CAPTION HIDE CAPTION

FILE - In this May 4, 2015, file photo, Jay Z, left, and Beyonce arrive at The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating "China: Through the Looking Glass" in New York. The pair have announced theyll hit the road together this summer and fall for a stadium tour. The hip-hop super couple will kick off their On the Run II tour June 6, 2018, in Cardiff, Wales. The tour will hit 15 cities across the United Kingdom and Europe and 21 cities in North America, including Boston, Detroit, New Orleans, Houston, Los Angeles, Atlanta and Miami. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)