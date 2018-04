Things to Do, April 5: Iyanla Vanzant; symphonic Led Zeppelin; UA dance program

Iyanla Vanzant, internationally acclaimed Spiritual Life Coach, New York Times Best-Selling Author, and Emmy Award-winning television personality will bring Get Over It!: An Evening with Iyanla Vanzant, a life-changing interactive production, live to the Akron Civic Theatre on April 5, at 7:30 PM.

