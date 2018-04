Things to Do, April 8: MonsterPianos; Akron Sound Museum; Dana Brass Quintet; Brian Culbertson

MonsterPianos is back on Sunday, April 8, at 3 p.m. at E.J. Thomas Performing Arts Hall. Faculty Philip Thomson and Mayumi Kikuchi, guest Caroline Oltmanns, faculty emeritus Michele Mills, School of Music faculty, students and alumni join for a monstrously good time, playing eight grand pianos on the Thomas Hall stage. Director of Bands, Dr. Galen S. Karriker, conducts, and the big-screen PianoCam puts the audience in the middle of the action.

