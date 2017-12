Things to Do, Dec. 23: Wizards of Winter; Santa and trains; comedy show; ‘On Your Feet’

The Wizards of Winter promise theatrical yuletide rock from a 12-member ensemble featuring former members of the Trans-Siberian Orchestra, Rainbow and the bands of Alice Cooper and Ted Nugent. The show starts at 8 p.m. at the Canton Palace Theatre. (Vicki Lynn Photos)

