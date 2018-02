Things to Do, Feb. 19: Free admission, special activities for Presidents Day

A panel from Elijah Pierce's The Book of Wood, circa 1932.Carved and painted wood reliefs on wood paneling. (courtesy of the Columbus Museum of Art.)

Elijah Pierce: An American Journey opens Nov. 24 at the Canton Museum of Art, 1001 Market Ave. N. A free, public reception is set for 6-8 p.m. Dec. 7. On view through March 4, 2018.

