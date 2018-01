Things to Do, Jan. 11: Art opening party; ‘Avenue Q’; ‘Lady Day’; Mahler’s Ninth

The Akron Art Museum hosts a family-friendly opening party from 6 to 8 p.m. for its new exhibition featuring artist and picture book illustrator Ed Emberley. The artist will be on hand to greet guests, and there will be music, snacks, art activities, demonstrations and storytelling. (Todd Mazer)

