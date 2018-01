Things to Do, Jan. 19: Cat couture; Chili Challenge; chocolate fest; Bad Dudes, Bizarros

Image 1 of 1

Cat Fashion Show! The Feline Historical Museum in Alliance welcomes the Fashionista Cats Eva, Gia and Zsa Zsa, all Cornish Rexes who will be showing off the latest in their stylish wardrobe, some featuring Victorian designs, lace, beads and elaborate hats. Theyll be on the catwalk (sorry) from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Feline Historical Museum is located at 260 E. Main St. and admission is free. http://felinehistoricalfoundation.org/museum.html (Photo courtesy Karen Lawrence)