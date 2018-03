Things to Do, March 15: ‘Shake’ exhibit, Irish dancers, ‘Terrifier,’ ‘Scapin,’ Marc Lee Shannon

Shake!Shades of Gray, an exhibition created by Pawsitive Ohio to showcase the beauty of adopting a dog from your local shelter, will open at the Massillon Museum on Friday, March 9, 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. (David Baio/Massillon Museum)

