Things to Do, March 31: Spring Fling, Mozart opera, hummingbirds, history hike, Wet Egg Hunt, vintage gaming

One of the lambs at the Spicy Lamb Farm Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2010 in Peninsula, Ohio. The farm is offering a unique gift of "adopting" a lamb and getting an heirloom blanket made from its wool in the spring . (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)

