Dance: Heinz Poll Dance Festival at Glendale Cemetery

Published: August 1, 2018 - 6:21 PM
Former Akron hospital executive accused of public indecency in Portage County park
The multimillion-dollar school: Support and resources pour into LeBrons I Promise School opening Monday
Akron driver dies after semi overturns on I-76
Founding I Promise School staff prepares to set tone to educate districts lowest-performing kids
Founding I Promise School staff prepares to set tone to educate districts lowest-performing kids
The multimillion-dollar school: Support and resources pour into LeBrons I Promise School opening Monday
Akron driver dies after semi overturns on I-76
Downtown Akron restaurant faces uncertain future after feds say owner is a cocaine dealer
Now Playing
Local theaters within 15 miles in Akron.
Local theaters within 15 miles in Akron.