Close
Subscribe
Log In
Akron Beacon Journal / Ohio.com Logo
Dance: Heinz Poll Dance Festival — Verb Ballets in Akron
Published: July 24, 2018 - 6:48 PM
View Comments
MOST READ
24 HOURS  /  7 DAYS
More
Theatre Icons Image Now Playing
Local theaters within 15 miles in Akron.
MARKETPLACE JOBS / AUTOS / HOMES / CLASSIFIEDS

MORE SECTION STORIES

Pulse Picks Week of July 26: Wizard Fest, scary movie, TubaSummer, Summit County Fair July 24th, 2018 6:57 PM
Theater: ‘Annie,’ ‘Dream Girls,’ ‘All’s Well That Ends Well’ July 24th, 2018 6:49 PM
Art Exhibits: Plains, Trains and Automobiles at the Akron Art Museum July 24th, 2018 6:49 PM
Dance: Heinz Poll Dance Festival — Verb Ballets in Akron July 24th, 2018 6:48 PM

THE LATEST

Three Portage cities and the county sue opioid makers and distributors July 24th, 2018 7:39 PM
County jobless rate rises even as number of people employed improves July 24th, 2018 6:56 PM
Housing the homeless a challenge as authorities move to shutter tent city July 24th, 2018 6:20 PM
Dam bursts in Laos, sweeping hundreds of people, houses away July 24th, 2018 6:06 PM

Local journalism. More essential than ever.

Subscribe to the Akron Beacon Journal