Close
Subscribe
Log In
Akron Beacon Journal / Ohio.com Logo
Dance: Verb Ballets ‘Fresh Inventions’ in Cleveland
Published: May 16, 2018 - 7:29 PM
View Comments
MOST READ
24 HOURS  /  7 DAYS
More
Theatre Icons Image Now Playing
Local theaters within 15 miles in Akron.
MARKETPLACE JOBS / AUTOS / HOMES / CLASSIFIEDS

MORE SECTION STORIES

New Summit County police, fire outreach fund launches Updated May 16th, 2018 7:13 PM
President of Akron elementary school PTA faces theft charges Updated May 16th, 2018 6:22 PM
Indians report: Jason Kipnis trying to snap out of slump, knows he isn’t giving Indians much of anything: ‘I don’t have much of a leg to stand on’ Today May 16th, 2018 7:02 PM
Art notes: Apply for High Arts Festival; Art Museum Day events Updated May 16th, 2018 5:26 PM

THE LATEST

New Summit County police, fire outreach fund launches May 16th, 2018 7:13 PM
Man found shot multiple times at East Akron intersection Tuesday night May 16th, 2018 6:59 PM
President of Akron elementary school PTA faces theft charges May 16th, 2018 6:22 PM
Akron brothers shot Saturday afternoon were on way to family fishing outing May 16th, 2018 6:10 PM

Local journalism. More essential than ever.

Subscribe to the Akron Beacon Journal